Cody Rhodes: ‘WWE Fans Could’ve Fully Rejected Me When I Returned’

Cody Rhodes will always appreciate the WWE fans who easily could’ve rejected the former AEW EVP upon his return at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. Despite once being a driving force behind WWE’s chief competition, Rhodes has been accepted with open arms by the WWE Universe, in stark contrast to the often-hostile reactions he received in AEW.

Speaking to ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page, Rhodes said he had “nothing but positive things” to say about the fans and that he “can’t find a negative in anything that they do.” The Undisputed WWE Champion adds that fans could have “fully rejected me” when he returned two years ago.

“Here’s this guy, he went off and started his own company, he was real bitter about how he left, midcard, jobber, all of this, they really could’ve gone a different way with it and that wasn’t the case. Somebody asked me at Mania, why do you think [they’ve stuck with you] and the only thing I could tell them was that I think it resonated with them, my story is a real story.”

Rather than being rejected, Rhodes has become one of WWE’s top stars, a consistent merchandise-selling powerhouse, and the face of the company in this ‘new era.’ In an era of wrestling where discourse is incredibly tribal, Rhodes’ accomplishments across both AEW and WWE and his story have endeared him to fans across the wrestling landscape.

The Undisputed WWE Champion will next put his title on the line at WWE SummerSlam against Solo Sikoa. The August 3, show will take place from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.