Watch: Rhea Ripley Brings Mami Energy To Call of Duty Season 5 Trailer

WWE’s resident ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley is bringing the firepower in the latest trailer for season five of the latest Call of Duty video game.

In the trailer, Rousey appears in her wrestling attire as an in-game playable character and uses an assortment of guns as well as a sledgehammer. The trailer also features a wrestling ring and a variety of wrestling moves.

It was confirmed earlier this month that WWE would be “bringing its best” to Call of Duty season five which will be released on July 24. It’s currently unclear if other WWE Superstars will be a part of Call of Duty season five.

WWE’s Current Video Game Crossovers

Rhea Ripley in Call of Duty isn’t the only unique crossover that WWE is embarking on right now. It has been confirmed that characters from Street Fighter will be part of an upcoming event in WWE Supercard. A trailer also revealed that Rey Mysterio, Xavier Woods, and Zelina Vega will receive custom cards inspired by Street Fighter characters.

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne will be a part of WWE Champions as part of the upcoming ‘Summer of Darkness’ event. Osbourne, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, will be a character in the game and players will have the chance to collect Ozzy-themed items to progress in the Madman Collection Contest.

WWE Superstars In Non-Wrestling Games

We don’t know if any other Superstars will appear in Call of Duty but there are some wrestlers who have appeared in non-wrestling games. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, John Cena, and The Rock have all appeared in Fortnite. Lynch and The Undertaker also had customized skins for characters in Rainbow Six Siege.

Want more video game news including the latest about WWE 2K24 and AEW Fight Forever? Check out our Gaming section here on SE Scoops!