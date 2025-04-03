How A Confused Gesture Began Cody & Brandi Rhodes’ Love Story

Cody Rhodes recently shared a memorable story about how he first met his wife, Brandi Rhodes, during an appearance on Stephanie’s Places. The WWE Superstar reflected on their initial interaction which came backstage as Brandi was preparing for a segment.

She was in the hall, and they’d given her real Texas big hair. I was telling her, as her peer, you can’t go out there like that.”

While Cody saw it as simple peer-to-peer guidance, Brandi took it aas “entry-level flirtation.”At that moment, Rhodes was already captivated, saying, “I thought she was beautiful, the most amazing eyes I’ve ever seen in my life.”

What happened next completely changed the moment for Rhodes. As he went in for what he described as a “half-hug,” Brandi surprised him by playfully blowing in his ear. That unexpected move left a lasting impression on him.

“At that point, I thought Dashing Cody Rhodes is a real thing.”

Stephanie would catch up Brandi on the show, who refuted the notion that she deliberately blew in her future husband’s ear in a flirtatious way.

“That is not true! I was just breathing [laughs]. I was just breathing. I did not blow in his ear… But then from that point there was trust, so we started hanging out.”

Since that first meeting, Cody and Brandi’s relationship has flourished, leading to marriage and a family. Their love story, which began with a lighthearted backstage interaction, remains one of wrestling’s most endearing real-life romances.