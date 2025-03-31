Cody Rhodes Shares Goal To Change WWE Theme Song

Cody Rhodes’ theme, Kingdom by Downstait, is as synonymous with the WWE Superstar as his signature jacket, bleach blond hair, or infamous neck tattoo. Now though, Rhodes may be poised to change his theme song but with a change that has his family in mind.

On Stephanie’s Places, Rhodes discussed the theme’s intro that sees the American Nightmare claim “Wrestling has more than one royal family.” Rhodes explained how that intro, a not-so-subtle dig at the McMahon family, came shortly after he walked away from WWE in 2016 to do better elsewhere.

“I recorded that within weeks after I left WWE. And to this day we still use that audio sample.”

It’s somewhat ironic that the dig at the McMahon family is now heard every single week on programming for the promotion the McMahon’s built. Fitting into the theme of family bonds, Cody is ready for his daughter to replace him in his theme song, if she so chooses.

“My goal actually is, I don’t know if she’d wanna do this. But the beginning of my song, the little voice over that exists. I’d love my daughter to do it. I want her to have a good experience in this.”

Whether this change happens or not, Rhodes plans on doing his family proud at WrestleMania 41 where he’ll face John Cena. With the Undisputed WWE Championship and perhaps the very soul of WWE on the line, Rhodes’ showdown with Cena will prove to be must-see in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

For the use of quotes, please give an H/T to SEScoops.