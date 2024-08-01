Cody Rhodes’ Dog Pharaoh Retiring From Wrestling Travel Due to Age

Pharaoh the Dog, the beloved pet of Cody & Brandi Rhodes and Very Good Boy, is taking his final work road trip this weekend. The Undisputed WWE Champion shared on Instagram that the 13-year old husky is still thriving, but slowing down a bit and is content living a more domesticated life at home.

Pharaoh has appeared on both WWE and AEW programming during his time on the road. On the June 26, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, the husky was with Cody in a backstage segment that saw Rhodes challenge Damian Priest to a match. Pharaoh’s popularity even resulted in him receiving his own plushie on WWEShop.com.

Pharaoh’s appearance in AEW was not as pleasant, as pyro during Cody’s entrance at All Out 2019 spooked the dog. Rhodes later said on an episode of WWE’s The Bump that he did not intend for pyro to be used during this particular entrance.

Like much of Cody’s family, Pharaoh would become a target of The Rock’s barbs in the build-up to WrestleMania 40. The Final Boss even went as far as to call the good boy a “s***head“, infuriating fans and dog owners alike. Cody would get his revenge in the end though as he’d win the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 40, ending Roman Reigns’ 1,316-day run with the gold.