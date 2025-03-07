Cody Rhodes Downplays Claims Of Elimination Chamber: Toronto Injury

Travis Scott may have rocked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, but if you ask the WWE Champion, he’s just fine, or at least, that’s what he’s telling people. After the PLE reports surfaced that Rhodes suffered a burst eardrum and a black eye from Scott’s attack which saw the music artist strike Cody hard in the side of the head.

Conrad Thompson addressed the situation on Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast, and shared that he’d reached out to Cody about the injury, who downplayed the whole thing.

“I checked on Cody… He replied, ‘Didn’t touch me. I got a wild bruise somehow, though,’ and sent me a picture. And I said, ‘Well damn, I’m glad you’re okay, mostly.’ And he jokingly said, ‘The Horsemen got me.’”

Despite Cody’s claim that he’s fine, Thompsons wasn’t convinced, especially given the fact that footage of Scott making contact with Rhodes has gone viral online.

“We know that [Cody claiming Scott didn’t touch him] is not the case—he’s sporting a major black eye right now. And I don’t know if it’s true or not that he burst his eardrum, but buddy, it is a brutal blow that we saw.”

With The Rock claiming Scott intends to wrestle in WWE, Rhodes may be able to get payback on the music artist soon enough. If Scott competes, he’ll be the latest to step into the squared circle and follow the likes of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.

As for Rhodes, he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. With Cena turning heel and aligning with The Rock, Rhodes’ reign as champion has likely never been in graver danger.