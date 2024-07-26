Cody Rhodes Gifted His Father’s Robe At WWE Live Event in Tokyo

Cody Rhodes’ connection to his father is no secret, and the Undisputed WWE Champion was given a heartwarming gift at a recent event in Japan. On WWE’s second night of their ongoing tour, their first in Japan since 2019, Rhodes defeated AJ Styles in the show’s main event. Not only did Cody get the win, but he was gifted a robe and hat worn by his legendary father Dusty.

The robe had previously been on display at the ‘Super Inoki Exhibition‘ a public exhibition celebrating the life and career of Antonio Inoki. Dusty and Inoki met NJPW Toukon Series 1979 in a match for the NWF Heavyweight Championship that Inoki retained by disqualification.

.@CodyRhodes was gifted his father Dusty's legendary robe during a heartfelt moment at #WWETokyo

This robe has great sentimental value to Cody, whose relationship with his father has proven to be pivotal to his WWE run. It was Cody’s desire to win a WWE World Championship (an accolade his father got close to but never achieved) that resulted in Rhodes returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Cody’s ‘story’ would finish with his victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Following his victory, Rhodes received a different, but equally sentimental gift: the watch his father had sold to help pay for Rhodes to take acting lessons.

Though Cody’s story may have finished, his late father remains a driving force in his role as WWE’s leading man. Last month, Rhodes celebrated his father after an episode of SmackDown by holding the WWWF Championship in MSG, the same title that Dusty nearly won in the very same arena.

Rhodes will be part of tomorrow’s live event, also in Tokyo, where he will defend against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura. With a title match set for SummerSlam against Solo Sikoa, the American Nightmare continues to keep the spirit of his father alive as WWE’s very top Superstar.

