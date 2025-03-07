Cody Rhodes To John Cena: ‘You Want Some, Come & Get Some’

At WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, John Cena shockingly turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes, marking John’s first role as a villain since 2002. While neither Cena nor The Rock appeared on SmackDown, Rhodes was part of the show and was hungry for answers.

Cody was subdued during his entrance, even ignoring the ‘WHOA’ and wasted no time in addressing what happened inside Toronto’s Rogers Centre. Cody shared that when his daughter asked about his face, he told her that he’d ran into a wall.

This wasn’t entirely a lie, Rhodes added, as he said that he ran into a wall designed by the Final Boss, his associate, Travis Scott, and, of course, John Cena. The fans booed loudly at the mention of Cena. Cody said that one day, he’ll tell his daughter what actually happened, that a great man who did great things and said he’d never give up, gave up.

Rhodes is confident Cena will have a well-crafted response but argued that there was no justification for John Cena. Cody recalled Cena telling him that “it gets heavier every day” while referencing his title. Ending his promo, Rhodes screamed at Cena to “come and get some!” before throwing his mic down.

"John Cena, clearly you want some. Come and get some!"@CodyRhodes is FIRED UP, and he is not backing down. Are you ready for a fight, @JohnCena? ?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KWkacwM4WU — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2025

Rhodes and Cena will battle at WrestleMania 41, where John intends to become a 17-time WWE World Champion. With The Rock and Travis Scott on his side, Cena certainly has the numbers advantage, but Cody Rhodes won’t go down without a fight.