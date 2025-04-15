WWE and Fanatics Launch Cody Rhodes Podcast ‘What Do You Wanna Talk About’

WWE and Fanatics have announced a new podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About, hosted by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The show, sponsored by Wheatley American Vodka, will premiere later this month with new episodes released biweekly across all audio platforms and WWE’s YouTube channel.

The podcast will feature Rhodes in one-on-one conversations with WWE Superstars and Legends, offering behind-the-scenes insights, personal stories, and pivotal career moments—all while enjoying cocktails made with Wheatley Vodka. The brand, produced at Buffalo Trace Distillery, is the Official Vodka of WWE.

What Do You Wanna Talk About expands on Rhodes’ original digital series, which debuted in July 2024 and included appearances by stars such as Randy Orton and Bianca Belair. That project saw Rhodes traveling in a Wheatley-branded tour bus, conducting interviews along the way.

This new launch comes as part of WWE’s broader podcast initiative under its growing partnership with Fanatics. In March, Fanatics was confirmed as the producer and distributor for all WWE podcasts. The collaboration has already led to the rollout of The Raw Recap Show, hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts, and will soon include a post-Premium Live Event reaction show debuting after WrestleMania 41.

The WWE-Fanatics partnership, which began in 2022, continues to expand beyond digital content. It includes e-commerce, live event merchandise, and major fan experiences such as WWE World, set to return during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas from April 17 to April 21.