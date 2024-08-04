Cody Rhodes Eyeing Rematch With Roman Reigns After SummerSlam Return

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is ready to put his title on the line against Roman Reigns following the latter’s return at SummerSlam 2024. Speaking on the post-show press conference, Rhodes was asked about the man he vanquished at WrestleMania 40.

“Roman Reigns, certainly, he’s entitled to a rematch, because he held the title for so long. That match, it has to happen. “I’ve been in there twice with him, brother hits hard. So the idea of that, it’s there, to do, I don’t know if anyone saw, I was tapping the title like this, because I know there is a third one somewhere down the line.”

Reigns returned during the main event of WWE SummerSlam that saw Rhodes face Solo Sikoa under Bloodline Rules. After appearances by Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens, Reigns appeared to the delight of the Cleveland crowd.

After weeks of Solo Sikoa insulting Reigns, including calling him “weak” on the go-home SmackDown, Roman fired back with a Superman punch and spear to the self-appointed Bloodline leader. Reigns and Rhodes shared a look before Cody hit Cross Rhodes to retain his title.

A rematch between Rhodes & Reigns would be the third chapter in the epic saga between the two men that has dominated WWE for close to two years. At WrestleMania 39, Reigns defeated Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but Cody would finish the story at WrestleMania 40 this past April. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from WWE SummerSlam and a possible Cody Rhodes Vs. Roman Reigns rematch.