Roman Reigns Returns At WWE SummerSlam, Helps Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns has made his return to WWE programming as part of the Bloodline Rules main event that took place at SummerSlam 2024.

The return of the Original Tribal Chief had been expected by the WWE Universe for weeks in the run-up towards SummerSlam. Reigns hadn’t been seen in WWE since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40: Sunday.

Roman Reigns Returns

In the Undisputed WWE Title match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa, The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) came to the aid of Sikoa. As promised by Arn Anderson, Rhodes had backup of his own in the form of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

In the ring, Rhodes leveled Solo Sikoa with a spear and a Superman punch. Donned in an OTC shirt (Original Tribal Chief), Reigns shared a look with Rhodes, but opted not to attack the man who beat him at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes would then hit a Cross Rhodes to get the win and retain his title.

