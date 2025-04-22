The Rock Breaks Down WrestleMania 41, WWE Storylines & His Influence on Pat McAfee Show

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on April 22, 2025, for a candid conversation that explored his behind-the-scenes role in WWE, creative decisions around WrestleMania 41, and his involvement as a TKO Group Director.

The interview offered fresh insight into major storylines, including those involving Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and the Bloodline. He balanced praise with measured critique, positioning himself as a supporter of WWE’s evolving roster, rather than a central figure.

Key Takeaways

Creative Influence : Johnson’s heel turn pitches for Rhodes and commentary on Cena reveal his deep involvement in storyline discussions.

: Johnson’s heel turn pitches for Rhodes and commentary on Cena reveal his deep involvement in storyline discussions. Strategic Business Involvement : His coordination with Endeavor leadership reflects his dual role as performer and executive.

: His coordination with Endeavor leadership reflects his dual role as performer and executive. Intentional Absence: His post-Elimination Chamber exit was a calculated decision to spotlight emerging talent during WrestleMania season.

WrestleMania 41 Reflections

Viewing From a Distance

The Rock watched WrestleMania 41 from home, despite being closely tied to WWE leadership. He knew the outcomes in advance but chose to stay unaware of the path to each finish, emphasizing his enjoyment as both a fan and executive. He called the Night 1 main event’s conclusion one he “absolutely loved” but admitted he “would have gotten there differently,” suggesting minor creative critiques.

Travis Scott Appearance and Fan Expectations

He addressed the unexpected fan buzz created by Travis Scott’s appearance at the event, noting that many assumed he would also be part of the segment. In hindsight, he said he would have “adjusted or finessed things a little more” to avoid confusion and better manage expectations.

Creative Input and Storyline Direction

Cody Rhodes Heel Turn Pitch

One of the most notable revelations was The Rock’s original pitch to turn Cody Rhodes heel. While not implemented, this proposal highlighted Johnson’s willingness to push character evolution and challenge WWE’s top babyface dynamics.

John Cena’s Character Shift

The Rock also shared details about John Cena’s heel turn, an idea reportedly initiated by Triple H. It followed a storyline involving Rhodes grappling with moral choices, with Cena’s shift serving as a dramatic counterbalance. Johnson’s awareness and support of the pitch emphasized his ongoing influence in shaping WWE narratives.

Exiting the “Final Boss” Role

Following his “Final Boss” heel run through 2024 and early 2025, The Rock revealed that after Elimination Chamber, he stepped back intentionally to avoid disrupting the stories of Rhodes and Cena. He described the decision as a conscious effort to not “impede on the story,” signaling a focus on elevating others.

Business Role as TKO Director

Elimination Chamber Ticket Sales

In his role as a TKO Group Director, The Rock was contacted by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel regarding slow ticket sales ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025. While he didn’t elaborate on the outcome, this instance showcased his active engagement in business strategy beyond on-screen appearances.

Spotlight on WWE Talent

Seth Rollins

Johnson praised Seth Rollins as “our Superman,” underlining Rollins’ consistency and key role during the WrestleMania 41 season.

Roman Reigns

Responding to critiques labeling Reigns a “part-timer,” The Rock affirmed Reigns’ importance, stating that such comments only motivate him to prove he’s still carrying the company.

Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker

He offered strong praise for Jacob Fatu, reinforcing the Bloodline’s continued importance. The Rock also recognized Bron Breakker as a breakout star deserving attention on WWE’s main stage.

The Rock’s comments signal a new phase of leadership and mentorship, as he remains closely tied to WWE’s present and future—both in front of and behind the camera.