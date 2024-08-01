Cody Rhodes Names His Top 5 Video Games of All Time

During an appearance on 10 Essentials from GQ Sports to promote WWE SummerSlam, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes shared broke down his daily essentials and the things he just can’t live without.

Among his essentials were Rolex watch, his American flag hat, a special pair of cufflinks, and his prized Nintendo Switch (“I can play Donkey Kong all day long”). This led to the American Nightmare naming his picks for the Top 10 Video Games of all time. The list is strong, showcasing a range of genres and eras that highlight his diverse gaming tastes.

Cody’s Top 5 Video Games

#5 Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4, 2020)

“Ghost of Tsushima” transports players to feudal Japan in a beautifully crafted open-world action-adventure game. Its striking visuals, immersive combat, and poignant story of honor and sacrifice have earned it critical acclaim and a place among the all-time greats.

#4 Halo: Combat Evolved (Xbox, 2001)

The game that put the Xbox on the map, “Halo: Combat Evolved” revolutionized first-person shooters with its innovative gameplay, engaging story, and multiplayer experience. Its impact on the gaming industry and its lasting legacy make it a standout title in Cody’s list.

#3 Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, 2018)

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is a masterful open-world game that immerses players in the life of an outlaw in the late 1800s. Praised for its stunning visuals, rich narrative, and detailed world-building, this game is considered one of the finest achievements in modern gaming.

#2 Metal Gear Solid (PlayStation, 1998)

A pioneer in the stealth game genre, “Metal Gear Solid” introduced players to the tactical espionage action of Solid Snake. With its groundbreaking storytelling, cinematic presentation, and complex gameplay mechanics, this game remains a beloved classic.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo 64, 1998)

No surprise here, Cody is a super-fan of the Legend of Zelda series, and “Ocarina of Time” is often hailed as one of the greatest games of all time. This classic adventure game from Nintendo set a new standard for 3D action-adventure games with its innovative gameplay, compelling story, and memorable characters.

Cody Rhodes defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam.

Bonus

Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin disagree on the best Legend of Zelda game:

Cody Rhodes and other WWE Superstars answer, “Which game was better: WCW/nWo Revenge or WWF No Mercy?”