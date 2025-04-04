WWE Enters Designer Toy Market with Limited-Edition Cody Rhodes x Tracy Tubera Collab

WWE is making a significant move into the designer toy market with their first limited-edition collectible featuring “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. This premium figure, created in collaboration with renowned artist Tracy Tubera, celebrates Rhodes’ iconic WrestleMania 38 entrance and signature pose.

Fans can secure this limited-edition collectible exclusively through WWE Shop pre-order.

Premium Designer Collectible Debuts

The collectible showcases incredible artistic detail, featuring Rhodes in his iconic WrestleMania 38 “American Nightmare” robe and attire. Standing at approximately 8.5″ tall, this figure captures Rhodes in his signature “WHOA OHH! pose.

This release marks WWE’s first venture into the high-end designer toy market, partnering with Stance to create a premium collectible that blends artistic design with wrestling fandom. The collaboration with Tracy Tubera, an artist known for his stylized approach to collectibles, brings a fresh perspective to WWE merchandise.

Product Details and Availability

The official product description highlights the collectible’s premium features: “Take your WWE accessory collection from unremarkable to undeniable by adding this Cody Rhodes American Nightmare Limited Edition Model from Stance to it.”

The figure comes complete with a display stand, allowing collectors to showcase this piece prominently.

Pre-orders are now live on WWE Shop, with shipping expected in June 2025. This limited-edition release is likely to sell quickly given Rhodes’ current status as one of WWE’s top stars and the unique nature of this designer collectible.

Rhodes is preparing to defend his championship against John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania 41, with just 18 days remaining until the event.