‘Somber’ Cody Rhodes At A Loss for Words After WrestleMania 41 Defeat

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in Night Two’s shocking main event. During the post-show, Cathy Kelley tried to interview Rhodes who made clear he was not ready to talk. When Joe Tessitore asked Kelley for how Cody seemed in the moment, she said:

“I mean it looks like he is very somber, he is devestated. He is still processing all of this. We talk about how hard he fought to get her and to watch it, just lose everything. Lose everything that he’s worked for.”

Cody Rhodes heading back to his bus after the Main Event.



This is a different side of Cody we haven’t seen….#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/73SKcV2PbG — #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) April 21, 2025

Rhodes’ defeat marks the end of his first WWE World Championship reign, a run on top that lasted 378 days. Along the way, Rhodes had retained against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens before his defeat inside Allegiant Stadium. Rhodes ‘finished his story’ by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, ending the OTC’s 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Cena has vowed to ruin wrestling and has completed the first phase of his plan. Now, it remains to be seen if John can hold the gold until he retires, forcing WWE to create what Cena has called a “toy” for the remaining roster to fight for.