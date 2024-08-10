Cody Rhodes Shares Stacked WWE Schedule for August 2024

Cody Rhodes will be one busy individual for the month of August as he continues to represent WWE as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Fresh off a successful title defense at SummerSlam which saw the return of Roman Reigns, Rhodes shared his WWE schedule for this month.

The American Nightmare will appear at every episode of WWE SmackDown this month, as well as seven WWE live events. Five of these untelevised events will be part of the ‘Road to Bash In Berlin’ tour that will see Cody and others compete in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany ahead of the August 31 show in Berlin. On the August 9, edition of WWE SmackDown, it was confirmed that Rhodes will defend against Kevin Owens at the event.

Rhodes will also be at the final day Fanatics Fest NYC event that will run from August 16, to August 18. The event will continue WWE’s relationship with Fanatics as the latter already produces and distributes WWE merchandise on its website. Despite appearing at the event, Rhodes will still make the WWE live event in Fort Myers, Florida that same day.

Rhodes’ busy schedule represents his desire to be a workhorse champion who is willing to represent WWE as much as he can, whether it be on PLEs, at untelevised live events, or out of the ring entirely. This reign has proven to be in stark contrast to Roman Reigns who competed just eleven times in 2023 and has had just three matches so far in 2024.