Cora Jade Calls Out Inappropriate Fan Messages Following WWE Release

Former WWE star Cora Jade recently addressed inappropriate messages from fans following her unexpected release from the company.

After sharing her email address on social media for professional inquiries, Jade found herself having to clarify her intentions when followers misused the contact information.

“Didn’t think I had to clarify but this is for BOOKINGS AND INQUIRIES ONLY you weird ass insensitive f***,” Jade wrote on her social media account, clearly frustrated by the nature of messages she was receiving.

The young wrestler, who famously dropped out of high school at 15 to pursue her wrestling dreams, had previously released a reflective statement about her WWE journey, expressing both gratitude for the opportunities and disappointment about how things ended. Despite these mixed feelings, she remains optimistic about her future.

The Return of Eleyna Black

In her departure statement, Jade announced she would be returning to her pre-WWE persona, Elayna Black, telling fans: “Elayna Black is back from the dead bitches! See you in 30,” suggesting she’s preparing for a comeback after her contractual waiting period ends.

This situation highlights the challenges wrestlers face when transitioning between promotions while managing fan interactions in the digital age.????????????????