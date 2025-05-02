Cora Jade Reverts to Elayna Black Following WWE Release

WWE has released multiple talents from their NXT brand today, Friday, May 2, 2025. Among those released is Cora Jade, who has already begun transitioning back to her pre-WWE identity.

Cora Jade Confirms Release

Jade first hinted at her release by sharing a photo with fellow wrestlers Bea Priestley (Blair Davenport) and Riley Osborne, captioning it: “Just got a lot of free time in our hands, see you soon ????”

Just got a lot of free time in our hands, see you soon ???? pic.twitter.com/WGAPNIMVY4 — Elayna Black (@CoraJadeWWE) May 2, 2025

This was particularly notable as Priestley had previously been released by WWE in February, while Osborne was also among today’s releases.

Jade later made it official with a tweet stating:

“Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo”

Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo — Elayna Black (@CoraJadeWWE) May 2, 2025

Return to Pre-WWE Identity

Jade has already changed her social media profile name to Elayna Black, the ring name she used before signing with WWE.

During her WWE tenure, Jade achieved championship success as an NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Roxanne Perez.

Her final WWE match took place at a live event on April 25 against Sol Ruca. Prior to that, she participated in a four-way tag match at the Stand & Deliver pre-show.

Two other participants from that same Stand & Deliver match have also been released: Jakara Jackson and Gigi Dolin, indicating a substantial roster reduction at NXT.