Dakota Kai Out With Torn Meniscus, Will Miss Eight To Ten Weeks

Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai will be out for a number of weeks after suffering a torn meniscus, WWE confirmed on this week’s RAW. Not only is the former Women’s Tag Team Champion set to miss between eight to ten weeks of action, but she is also set to undergo surgery.

On the August 5, edition of Monday Night RAW, Kai was scheduled to face Sonya Deville in singles competition but was attacked backstage by Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler. Kai was seen clutching her leg and it was later reported that she was dealing with an injury and had been written off TV. Instead of Kai, an irate IYO SKY replaced her in the match and defeated Deville.

This is the latest setback for Dakota Kai, who had more than her fair share of injuries since coming to WWE. In 2018, Kai suffered a knee injury at a NXT live event during a six-woman tag-team match. Her injury was believed to be a torn ACL and it would be over six months until fans next saw her back in the ring.

In May 2023, Kai suffered another torn ACL in a tag-team match that also saw Liv Morgan injure her shoulder. The Kiwi Superstar wouldn’t appear again until SummerSlam in July and wouldn’t wrestle again until March of this year. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Dakota Kai and the various injuries that have kept a number of top WWE Superstars on the shelf.