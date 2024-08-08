Latest On Seth Rollins & Dakota Kai After Attacks On 8/5 WWE RAW

More has come to light about Seth Rollins and Dakota Kai after both Superstars were ambushed on the August 5, episode of RAW. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that he was told that these attacks were storyline covers for real injuries both Superstars are dealing with. Rollins’ situation is said to be “not bad” and he is still cleared to wrestle but he is “banged up.”

Rollins was attacked by Bronson Reed during RAW in arguably the biggest showcase for the Australian since arriving on the main roster. The former WWE World Champion was leveled with six Tsunami finishers and was seen bleeding from the mouth after the attack. Rollins was out of action with an injured knee earlier this year and did not compete at SummerSlam 2024, instead serving as a guest referee.

Like Rollins, Dakota Kai fell victim to an ambush on RAW, this time at the hands of Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville. The Kiwi Superstar was supposed to face Sonya Deville on the show but was replaced by ally IYO SKY.

Kai has a history of injuries, including an ACL tear in May 2023 that kept her out of action until March of this year. Her most recent TV match was on the July 8, RAW while her most recent match in WWE was part of the promotion’s recent tour of Japan. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on these two Superstars and other ongoing injuries in the world of professional wrestling.