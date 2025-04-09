Damian Priest To Host Slayer’s Only U.S. 2025 Concert

Damian Priest has proven himself in the squared circle but now he’s wanting to prove he’s the host with the most. This week, it was confirmed that Priest will host Slayer’s concert on September 20 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. This will be an extra important role for the former World Heavyweight Champion as it will be Slayer’s only appearance in the U.S. as part of their tour this year.

Priest’s connection to Slayer goes beyond being a fan of the iconic band. Priest’s finisher, South of Heaven, gets its name from a track. In addition, Slayer’s Kerry King provided guitar work for ‘Rise of the Night,’ Priest’s current entrance theme.

Back in the ring, Priest has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and a match between the two is expected for WrestleMania 41. This will serve as a rematch from their WrestleMania 40 encounter, where Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 11 at 10AM ET, with pre-sale beginning Tuesday, April 8 at 10AM ET at slayer.net.