DELTA: Everything You Need To Know On Reported WWE Signing

It has been reported that DELTA has signed with WWE and has wrapped her time wrestling in Australia, but what do you know need to know about her?

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select broke the news that DELTA, aka Delta Brady, is heading to WWE. The Australian wrestler gained attention after attending WWE’s tryouts in February during the week of Elimination Chamber: Perth. DELTA was reportedly allowed to finish her reaming dates in Australia before fully committing to WWE.

DELTA, like many signings, will start her WWE career in NXT, it has been reported. News of her signings comes after WWE signed Stephanie Vaquer and has reportedly reached a deal with Giulia. The NXT Women’s roster already includes several talented performers including Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and North American Champion Kelani Jordan.

Who Is DELTA?

DELTA began her wrestling career in 2019, and she was inspired to enter the ring by her older brother and fellow wrestler Dean. Her debut match came on December 31, 2020, where the siblings defeated Cyden Cornell and Savannah Summers in Riot City Wrestling.

The following year, DELTA debuted in Melbourne City Wrestling before capturing the RCW Tag Team Championships. Delta would also win the MCW Women’s Title twice and was the first woman to hold the MCW Intercommonweath Title and RCW Championship.

After her Elimination Chamber tryout, DELTA challenged Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Oceania Pro Wrestling’s H.E.R. event in April of this year. The next month, DELTA announced she’d have her final match in Australia which saw her best her brother in July at RCW Heavy Is The Crown.