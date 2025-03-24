Details on WWE’s Next European Tryout Before WrestleMania

WWE is set to hold a European tryout session on March 30, marking its continued commitment to expanding its global talent roster. This upcoming session will feature a more focused group compared to past tryouts in the region, according to Fightful Select.

Among those invited are Rhio, Man Like DeReiss, PROGRESS World Champion Luke Jacobs, Goldenboy Santos, Spanish talent Zozaya, and Adam Maxted, known for his appearance on Love Island.

Rhio has previously tried out for WWE, while DeReiss participated in a TNA Wrestling tryout. Jacobs recently appeared in a WWE SmackDown segment in Barcelona as part of a security team, signaling potential WWE interest.

Two notable names have been ruled out for this session. Michael Oku, a prominent name on the independent circuit, is not expected to be invited. Former wXw Unified World Champion Peter Tihanyi is also unavailable as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

These tryouts are part of WWE’s broader initiative to scout emerging talent across Europe through smaller, more intimate evaluations. This approach allows for a focused assessment of performers and reflects WWE’s evolving strategy to diversify and strengthen its talent pool on a global scale.