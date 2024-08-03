Dominik Mysterio Betrays Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Dominik Mysterio has betrayed Rhea Ripley and aligned himself with Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam 2024 tonight.

Mysterio would distract the referee in the ring to allow Liv Morgan to hit her obLIVion finisher on a chair to retain her title over Ripley in their match.

After the bell, it was made clear that Dominik did so deliberately, as he helped Morgan up and then kissed her in front of his now-former Mami.

Judgment Day were shown backstage as Damian Priest was on a warpath trying to find ‘Dirty’ Dom, but it looks like the group may well be on the outs.

WWE SummerSlam Matches

Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Whether you’re at home or on the go, here’s how you can stream SummerSlam 2024 on different devices:

Streaming on Mobile Devices

WWE Network App (International viewers): Also available for iOS and Android. Ensure you have a stable internet connection for a smooth viewing experience.

Peacock App (U.S. viewers): Available for both iOS and Android devices. Simply download the app, sign in with your subscription details, and start streaming.