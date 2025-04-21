Dominik Mysterio Enters Elite Club With WWE WrestleMania 41 Title Win

Dominik Mysterio is the brand-new WWE Intercontinental Champion after winning the gold in an exciting fatal four-way during WrestleMania 41: Sunday. Mysterio ended the second reign of Bron Breakker in a match that also featured Dom’s Judgment Day ally Finn Balor as well as Penta.

DOM DOES IT!



We have a NEW Intercontinental Champion at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/2Jz87Nzc7M — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

With this win, Mysterio hasn’t just become Intercontinental Champion but has added his name to an elusive group. Mysterio is now the third Superstar to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship after his father. The club includes:

Curtis Axel (won at Payback 2013,) the son of Mr. Perfect (won at Superstars of Wrestling on May 19, 1990)

Jey Uso (won at September 23, 2024 Raw,) the son of Rikishi (won at WWF SmackDown on June 22, 2000)

Dominik Mysterio (won at WrestleMania 41,) the son of Rey Mysterio (won at WrestleMania 25)

Dominik and Rey are the only father-son duo to both win the Intercontinental title at a Premium Live Event, and its fitting that the pair both kicked off their first reigns at WrestleMania. While it’s unlikely that Rey will be celebrating his son’s win publicly anytime soon, the connection between the father and son just got even stronger.