‘I Don’t Like Him’ – Dirty Dom Takes On ‘Old & Beat Up’ CM Punk

Dominik Mysterio has been at odds with CM Punk since the Best in the World’s shocking return to WWE in November 2023. Speaking on Treasure Hunting with Moses The Jeweler, Mysterio shared his issue with Punk.

“He’s old and beat up. If I keep going, I’ll get in trouble because I don’t like CM Punk.”

Mysterio said that there was someone off camera to “keep me in line” and prevent him from going hard on the former WWE Champion. Despite the threat of getting in trouble, Mysterio ended with an emphatic message: “F*** CM Punk.”

‘Dirty Dom’ was Punk’s first opponent in WWE after his return with Punk getting the win at WWE’s MSG event on Boxing Day 2023. Mere days later, Punk again got the victory, this time at a December 30, live event in Inglewood, California. While it’s been over a year since the pair last competed in singles action, the pair remain at one another’s throats on social media.

Punk is currently engaged in a feud with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns with all three men set for the March 21, SmackDown from Bologna, Italy. As for Mysterio, his attempts to recruit a new member to the Judgment Day have put him at odds with Finn Balor. With Dom costing Balor his Intercontinental Title match on the March 17, edition of WWE Raw, it remains to be seen what their issues mean for the future of the Judgment Day.