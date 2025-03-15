CM Punk Coming to SmackDown in Italy, Targets Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will be a part of the March 21, edition of WWE SmackDown, as confirmed by his Wise Man Paul Heyman during this week’s show. An appearance of the OTC is always a special occasion and he’s caught the attention of CM Punk.

On social media, Punk, albeit with an adorable dog filter, made his bold declaration to Reigns. The former AEW star will be heading to Bologna, Italy next week since he knows Reigns will be there.

“Paul Heyman tells me that Roman Reigns is going to be in Bologna on SmackDown. Now, I’m not a SmackDown guy since I’m Raw through and through, but I don’t think Roman Reigns is going to show up on my show anytime soon, so I will gleefully show up on his. See you soon.”

CM Punk says he will be on Smackdown next week to confront Roman Reigns



The issues between Punk and Reigns were palpable at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 though the pair were able to co-exist to win. In the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match, Punk eliminated Reigns, who got revenge on Punk and Seth Rollins during the March 10, WWE Raw.

Though a match has yet to be confirmed, all signs are pointing to a triple-threat between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Whatever Punk has planned, don’t be surprised if he and Reigns come to blows in Bologna, Italy on the road to the Showcase of the Immortals.