Dominik Mysterio Explains CM Punk Hate

Dominik Mysterio has a good reason to hate CM Punk.

Dirty Dom, along with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan recently had an interview with Sprotskeeda to promote WWE content moving to Netflix in India. The duo talked about things such as their relationship with Finn Balor, John Cena’s heel turn and more.

Mysterio has been a fierce hater of the Straight Edge Star since his return to the company in 2023. Dominik was Punk’s first opponent after his return to the promotion and the two have been at odds since then.

What’s Wrong With Him: Dominik Mysterio

When asked why he hates CM Punk, the former NXT North American Champion recalled his encounters with Punk as a child when the former World Champion was feuding with his deadbeat dad, Rey Mysterio:

“I hate CM Punk. Why? Because he’s old. He disappeared for what? 30 years and came back. He’s now 60, and he’s still wrestling. He tortured me when I was a kid. So I was 12 years old, and he was probably 45 at the time, maybe 50?”

Dominik Mysterio held off something he wanted to say about the former AEW star but questioned him over his actions back in the day:

“So, like, I don’t know, what’s up — I can’t say that. I’m not gonna say that…. But I don’t like CM Punk. He traumatized me as a kid. Like, who does that to a 12-year-old? What’s wrong with him?”

