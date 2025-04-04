CM Punk Finally Reveals Paul Heyman Favor For WrestleMania 41

CM Punk has finally revealed the favor Paul Heyman owes him.

The Straight Edge Star made his triple threat WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins official with a contract signing segment last week. Heyman had revealed that the match will be main eventing the show of shows, a lifelong dream of Punk.

The three stars met once again for a promo battle on this week’s episode of SmackDown from Chicago. Roman was the first to come out. He took credit for the match being a WrestleMania main event and asked Punk to come out and reveal the favor he keeps talking about.

Seth Rollins came out ahead of Punk and exchanged words with his former Shield partner. Rollins then said that he wanted to hear the Straight Edge Star himself.

CM Punk Reveals Paul Heyman Favor

CM Punk finally made his entrance to a thunderous applause in his hometown. He explained that his favor was about things like friendship and legacy.

The former AEW star then referenced the old WWE management, telling a story about how Paul made him promise that Punk would ask for Heyman to be in his corner whenever he main evented WrestleMania.

Now the old management is not here anymore, so he has decided that Roman Reigns will have to deal with it. Punk revealed that Heyman will be in his corner at the upcoming event instead of The Tribal Chief.

Reigns looked distraught at this revelation and shoved Heyman into a corner. Punk saved the Wiseman, however, and delivered a GTS to Reigns. The segment and the show then ended with Punk and Rollins staring each other down.