Dominik Mysterio Explains What It Takes To Be A Successful Heel In 2025

Dominik Mysterio has explained what it takes to be a good heel in wrestling in 2025.

The wrestling veteran recently had an interview with Busted Open where he talked about his heel run. Dirty Dom noted how he thought he was going to be in the best tag team with his father when he first entered the business.

However, the Judgment Day star noted that as a kid he always gravitated toward the heels of the industry. When he finally got a taste of being a villain himself it felt very natural to him.

The former North American Champion was then asked what makes a good heel in 2025. Dominik Mysterio explained that it’s all about the perception and said that you have to commit to the role fully to achieve success:

“Honestly, I think it’s all perception, right? I think it’s all perception of how the fans see you and how you kind of want to portray yourself. Because I don’t know, I feel like there’s bad guys that are heels that want to be cool heels. Want to do this stuff and still be cool. You gotta embrace being the heel. You got to embrace the boos. You can’t just half-ass it. If you’re going to be a heel, you gotta be a heel. You can’t be mean to their parents. Then the kids come by and be like, ‘Oh, hi son, it’s your birthday?’ No kid, everybody’s got a birthday. You’re not special. That’s just what it is. I feel like some people just can’t, they can’t accept being rude to [kids]. No you gotta go 100% in.”

Dominik Mysterio accompanied Liv Morgan for her Women’s World Championship match at the most recent episode of Raw. Unfortunately for Morgan, Rhea Ripley managed to overcome the odds and take the title back from her at the show.