Dominik Mysterio vs Penta Title Match Set for WWE Backlash

by Michael Reichlin

WWE has officially announced that Penta will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at this weekend at WWE Backlash 2025.

Updated Match Card

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso
  • WWE Women’s Championship (Triple Threat): Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill
  • Tag Team Match: Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga)
  • Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta 

WWE Backlash 2025 Details

  • Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
  • Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
  • Start Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch: Stream live on Peacock (U.S.) and WWE Network (international)
