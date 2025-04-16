Dominik Mysterio Shares WrestleMania Strategy, Potential Finn Balor Pin

At WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio will be part of the stacked fatal four-way for the Intercontinental Championship, the fourth WrestleMania match for the self-professed hardened criminal. While Mysterio will have three opponents at the Showcase of the Immortals, his road to the gold has another obstacle in Finn Balor.

Balor, Mysterio’s Judgment Day ally, will also be part of the match, raising questions about whether the two will turn on each other to capture the Intercontinental Title. Speaking on the Raw Recap, Mysterio claimed that he won’t stand in the way of the Irish Superstar if a chance to pin Balor arises.

“What I would do in this situation, right. Is I’d grab, I’d go to roll and I’d grab his arm and I’d turn his body. So where he would end up on top of me to get the pin.”

Mysterio argued that Balor has “seniority” in the Judgment Day and went as far as to call Finn “the dad that stepped up.” Concluding, Dominik said that “you gotta do what’s right,” signifying that Finn’s chances on winning the gold have drastically increased.

While Dominik is confident that he won’t stop Finn, things could be very different in the heat of the moment. Fans will just have to wait for WrestleMania to see if Mysterio keeps his words and foregoes an opportunity to become Intercontinental Champion.