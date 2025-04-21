Dream Match Takes Place On WWE Raw

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY came out to the ring for a promo, where she called WrestleMania 41 – night 2 the best night of her life. NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer came to the ring to show her respect and that SKY is the best. Therefore, she wanted to face the best.

SKY accepted her challenge and said that they should do it right now. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out to tease the match happening by polling the crowd. He made it happen.

Crossbody de Vaquer a IYO SKY. Lo bien que empieza esto. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/XXt70S74Ez — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 22, 2025

STEPHANIE VAQUER APARECE EN EL RAW AFTERMANIA ANTE IYO SKY #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/hchSPuxZcF — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 22, 2025

Los cánticos de "La Primera" del público de IYO SKY. Stephanie Vaquer está over allá a dónde vaya. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/1LMs0xhcSo — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 22, 2025

SKY retained the Women’s Title in the opening contest of WWE WrestleMania 41 – night 2 over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. She won the title from Ripley on March 3, 2025 during an episode of WWE Raw.

Vaquer’s most recent match in NXT was at WWE Stand and Deliver last Saturday. She successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace.