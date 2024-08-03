Drew McIntyre Signs CM Punk Shirt with Profanity Laden Message

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has signed some CM Punk merchandise for a fan with some profanity laden wording, the exact opposite of what you call “PG.”

A fan spotted McIntyre at a Wingstop event prior to SummerSlam tonight, where Punk and the Scottish Warrior will clash one on one for the first time.

- Advertisement -

Read More – WWE SummerSlam 2024 Live Stream: How to watch

Drew McIntyre says “F*CK CM PUNK”

X user @ChadBlue83 posted a video of the fan asking Drew to sign his CM Punk merchandise by writing “f*ck CM Punk” on it, but McIntyre went just a little bit further.

Not only would McIntyre write what was requested, but he would add the “c*nt” afterwards, about as un-PG a wording as you can get.

Guy buys a CM Punk jacket and asks Drew McIntyre to sign it. He signs it ??? @DMcIntyreWWE @CMPunk. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/kMPp1n02Ra — Chad (@ChadBlue83) August 3, 2024 - Advertisement -

Read More – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Timeline: Everything you need to know before WWE SummerSlam

Punk vs McIntyre Feud

One of the most intriguing aspects of the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre rivalry has been both talent’s ability to blur the lines between scripted storyline and genuine animosity.

Whilst the animosity between the two men is very much on a professional level, they have done a superb job of trying to convince fans that there really is a deeper issue here.