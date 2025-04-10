Drew McIntyre Discusses the Eye Injury That May Keep Him Off WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre appeared on It’s Called Soccer this week to discuss his current eye injury, his fight to make it to WrestleMania, why CM Punk’s name still gets him riled up.

McIntyre has been sporting an eye patch over the past few weeks since being thrown through a car windshield by Damian Priest on WWE SmackDown. While wrestling has its share of scripted injuries, this particular incident was very real and nearly cost him his sight.

“Part of the glass, where I landed on the windshield, bounced up and landed directly in my eyeball,” McIntyre shared. “I’m currently sporting the patch, hoping I can figure this thing out and get myself on WrestleMania. It’s a fight against time right now. It didn’t feel that bad. I’ve never landed on a windshield in my life. He probably should’ve thrown me on top of the car or the concrete to hurt more”.

No Love Lost

McIntyre has been involved in a long-standing feud with CM Punk, one of the most heated rivalries of recent years. They’ve mixed it up a few times already, but the Scottish star still holds animosity. When asked about Punk returning to WWE, he couldn’t help but get a few digs in.

“Yeah, if I take myself out of my own shoes, step back. Even in my own shoes, if you told me that prior to November, I would say there’s no way he’s ever gonna be back in WWE, never mind him and I in a match together… He was a piece of crap and is a piece of crap especially back then. So yeah, I could never have imagined it happening, and I also probably knew I’m gonna rough him up the first chance I get”.

McIntyre also shared his passion for football, particularly his love for Glasgow Rangers. He noted the decline in passion and physicality in modern football compared to the past. However, specific extended quotes on this topic are not available from the search results. McIntyre observed that WWE fans in the U.S. share a similar passion to football fans in Europe.