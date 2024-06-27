Drew McIntyre Explains Why He Attacked CM Punk On 6/21 Smackdown

McIntyre explains the reasoning behind his attack on Punk.

The ongoing feud between WWE superstars Drew McIntyre and CM Punk continues to get more intense. ‘The Scottish Warrior’ came close to defeating WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Preist at Clash At The Castle on June 15. Unfortunately, Punk returned to low-blow McIntyre at the premium live event, allowing the champion to retain his championship.

During the Clash At The Castle post-show, ‘The Straight Edge Superstar’ shared that he would ensure that his rival would never become a champion as long as he is still breathing. The title loss and Punk’s comment were enough for McIntyre to attack viciously the Chicago native in his hometown on the June 21 episode of Friday Nigth Smackdown.

McIntyre went on X to explain why he felt he needed to assault the fan-favorite superstar. He also warned anyone else on the roster that they could face the same consequences if they cross him.

“…Newton’s third law, for every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction. Drew’s law, for every action, there will be a violent reaction like you’ve never seen if you deserve it,” said McIntyre.

‘The Scottish Warrior’ referenced Punk’s comments at the post-show and shared that he could’ve taken the breath out of him.

“…What I did to him on Smackdown, I could’ve made it a reality. It would’ve been so easy. I could have squeezed all the air out of his stupid, fragile body,” said McIntyre

He believes Punk’s punishment should be watching McIntyre succeed while remaining inactive. However, he sent another threat to the beloved superstar if he interfered in McIntyre’s matches again.

Drew McIntyre Curses Out And Sends Warning To CM Punk

McIntyre continued the video by justifying his actions to attack Punk on the June 21 episode. He also warned Punk that he’s a dangerous man to mess with again.

“…What have I ever deserved in this life for a dumb-headed f*ck like CM Punk to go into business for himself? Now Punk can pretend to push that he is Satan himself. When I’m pushed to this level, I’m a justified monster. Satan’s my b*tch, just like Phil,” said McIntyre. He continued, “…Phil, you took my dreams. Now I’m the nightmare you’re gonna see every time you close those soulless eyes of yours. You might think you’re Satan when pushed. I’m a f*cking psychopath.”

The former WWE Champion ended the video by sharing that he’s never hated someone more than Punk. McIntyre’s comments certainly add more tension to his rivalry with the ‘Straight Edge Superstar.’ Hopefully, Punk can heal soon so fans can finally see both settle their differences in the ring.

