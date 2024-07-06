Drew McIntyre: ‘I Will Cash In The Money in the Bank Briefcase Tonight’

Drew McIntyre is immensely confident that he will win the Money in the Bank briefcase but doesn’t plan on holding the coveted opportunity for very long.

McIntyre will be one of six men to compete in tonight’s Money in the Bank ladder match, alongside Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, Chad Gable, and Jey Uso. Speaking at the Money in the Bank kick-off show in Toronto, Ontario, McIntyre made his intentions as Mr. Money in the Bank crystal clear.

“When I win, I’m cashing in [at Money in the Bank.] I’m going to leave as world champion, and you’re all going to know what I already know, that Drew McIntyre is the best there is, soon to be the best there was, when it’s all said and done, I will be the best there ever will be.” Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre And Money In The Bank

Though one of WWE’s most successful stars in recent memory, McIntyre has one of the worst records when it comes to the Money in the Bank contract. McIntyre made his debut in the match in 2010 and has competed six times so far but is yet to win the match. The Scottish Warrior has the second-worst record in the Money in the Bank ladder match and is only slightly ahead of the 0-7 streak of Kofi Kingston.

McIntyre has one of the worst records in the match and is also joint-second for being cashed in on. McIntyre first fell victim to the briefcase in 2021 when The Miz ended Drew’s second reign as WWE Champion. McIntyre’s long-awaited World title win in front of fans at WrestleMania was ended when Damian Priest cashed in at WrestleMania 40.