Drew McIntyre Leading Campaign For New Project Rock Collection With Under Armour

On Thursday, The Rock announced the launch of the new ‘Project Rock’ collection in collaboration with Under Armour, and Drew McIntyre leading the campaign.

This comes after McIntyre had been teasing that a major project was coming with The Rock. The former WWE Champion wrote the following on Twitter:

“NEW @ProjectRock training collection is HERE! ? It’s all about YOU Against YOU. Block out the noise and focus on your greatest influence: yourself. Big shoutout to @DMcIntyreWWE for leading our new campaign. Huge supporter of Drew and all he brings to @WWE. F’n beast! Get the gear now: http://projectrock.online/SS25Q2DJ #ProjectRock #YouAgainstYou AVAILABLE NOW.”

“Project Rock” is a fitness and lifestyle brand created by The Rock in collaboration with Under Armour. It encompasses a wide range of athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. Every piece of Project Rock gear is personally approved by Rock, reflecting his commitment to hard work, dedication, and achieving one’s potential. His personal philosophy and “Iron Paradise” training ethos are deeply ingrained in the brand’s identity.

Collaboration with Under Armour: Project Rock products are engineered with Under Armour’s innovative performance technologies, ensuring high quality, durability, and functionality for intense training. This partnership combines Rock’s vision with Under Armour’s expertise in athletic wear.

McIntyre is slated to work a singles match with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41.