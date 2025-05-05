Drew McIntyre Lists All The Times He Was ‘Screwed’ In WWE 

Since moving into a darker persona leading into Survivor Series 2023, Drew McIntyre has earned widespread praise for his compelling character work within WWE. While much of this has played out on television, McIntyre has also become one of WWE’s most effective talents on social media.

He adds to his character work and builds up his programs on various social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter. McIntyre is positioning himself for another run at a top WWE championship.

As part of his gimmick, To keep his narrative of being consistently wronged at the front of of fans’ minds, he has adopted a new digital tool.McIntyre recently joined Dropkickd, a new platform designed for wrestling fans.

Dropkickd allows users to log, rate, and review wrestling matches and shows, create themed lists, and share their opinions with a community of fans. He made a list of all the times he has been screwed in WWE. Check out the list: