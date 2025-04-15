Drew McIntyre Outlines Fan Etiquette for WrestleMania Week

Drew McIntyre has offered fans a quick guide on how to make the most of WrestleMania Week while showing respect to performers and fellow attendees.

On his list of do’s, McIntyre emphasized basic courtesy—encouraging fans to be respectful to the wrestlers, wear deodorant, and support independent wrestling shows. These simple actions, he noted, go a long way in creating a positive atmosphere for everyone involved.

As for the don’ts, McIntyre was just as clear. He advised fans not to hang around the airport or approach the wrestlers’ hotel, calling out behaviors that often cross personal boundaries. He also asked fans not to interrupt wrestlers who are in conversations and to avoid calling them by their real names unless invited to do so.

The message serves as a timely reminder ahead of WrestleMania Week, where tens thousands of fans gather to celebrate wrestling on a global stage.