Drew McIntyre Recalls Infamous Toolbox Spot in Hell in a Cell Match vs. CM Punk

Drew McIntyre has opened up about the brutal Hell in a Cell showdown with CM Punk at WWE’s Bad Blood event last October, highlighting a moment that changed the tone of the match early on.

“I got hit by a toolbox, and right away, I saw the blood spurt across the ring within the first seven, eight minutes,” McIntyre revealed in a recent interview with ACast. “We’ve been building this story for a year, this was the culmination of this giant, and I was like, oh no, I’m bleeding out, and the lights are getting very bright right now.”

Despite the sudden intensity, McIntyre saw it as a fitting development in a long-standing rivalry.

“That’s one of those moments you just gotta suck it up, and considering the story we told, the blood feud we were having, it was actually perfect,” he said.

He also praised the support from WWE medical staff and in-ring communication.

“We have our doctors on site to ensure that I’m okay, our referee’s communicating with the people in the back, they’re relating messages from me to say, ‘I’m okay.’”

The match served as a climactic point in a year-long feud, with both Superstars pushing their limits inside the steel structure.