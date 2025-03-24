Drew McIntyre Responds To Fan Criticism Of His Damian Priest WrestleMania 41 Feud

Drew McIntyre has directly addressed fan criticism regarding his developing rivalry with Damian Priest, a feud that some fans have questioned. The storyline, fueled by Priest’s eliminations of McIntyre in key matches, has faced skepticism from a portion of the audience.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, McIntyre acknowledged the negative feedback while expressing his commitment to shaping the narrative. He emphasized his dedication to building a compelling story with Priest, aiming to deliver a match that justifies the buildup and resonates with fans.

McIntyre believes the feud has the potential to develop into a significant WrestleMania moment if given the opportunity to unfold naturally. His response reflects both a willingness to engage with fan perspectives and a determination to prove the storyline’s value.