Drew McIntyre Responds To Fan Criticism Of His Damian Priest WrestleMania 41 Feud

Drew McIntyre has directly addressed fan criticism regarding his developing rivalry with Damian Priest, a feud that some fans have questioned. The storyline, fueled by Priest’s eliminations of McIntyre in key matches, has faced skepticism from a portion of the audience.
In a recent interview with The Daily Star, McIntyre acknowledged the negative feedback while expressing his commitment to shaping the narrative. He emphasized his dedication to building a compelling story with Priest, aiming to deliver a match that justifies the buildup and resonates with fans.
McIntyre believes the feud has the potential to develop into a significant WrestleMania moment if given the opportunity to unfold naturally. His response reflects both a willingness to engage with fan perspectives and a determination to prove the storyline’s value.
“I appreciated when the fans’ reaction was, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s Priest and Drew, there’s nothing there.’ I’m like, bloody hell, give us a chance to tell the story. The thing with Priest has been going on since last year’s WrestleMania when he cashed in on me after Punk assaulted me.
“He doesn’t know how to succeed unless it is at my expense. At Elimination Chamber, I Claymored Cena. Instead of going, ‘I’ll let Drew pin Cena first,’ he eliminates me. It’s the only way he knows how to succeed—because he is a vulture. A parasite. A big emo vulture.
“Finally, he’s got my attention because they’ve got nothing else. I stomped him in his big, stupid head last week, and if he wants to keep coming back for more, if it goes all the way to Mania, it’s a year-in-the-making story—and he deserves the biggest stage of all to get his stupid-looking arse kicked.”