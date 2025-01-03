Drew McIntyre Says He Never Thought He Would Say He Doesn’t Care About The WWE World Title

Drew McIntyre may claim he cares less about his legacy these days, but 2024 was a roller coaster year that saw him achieve—and lose—gold in dramatic fashion. At WrestleMania XL, McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, only to lose it moments later when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after an attack by CM Punk.

The fallout led to a months-long feud with Punk, culminating in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood where McIntyre ultimately put Punk over. Reflecting on the past year during an interview with The Ringer, McIntyre shared his thoughts on his evolving perspective.

“I never thought there’d be a point in my career where I’d say, ‘I don’t care about the world title or my legacy as much as I used to,’ because inevitably, people are going to forget,” McIntyre said. “But I got more of an emotional response this year than I’ve ever gotten in my entire career—on TV, online, and from live crowds. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for me, and in the end, that’s what our industry is all about: making you feel.”

McIntyre’s next challenge is set for the premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix next Monday night, where he’ll face Jey Uso.