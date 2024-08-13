Drew McIntyre Shows Off Scars After Belting By CM Punk On 8/12 WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has shown off some of the wounds from his latest collision with CM Punk that unfolded during this week’s Monday Night RAW. During the show, McIntyre was told that Punk had travel issues and was not at the venue. Later on, McIntyre interrupted a segment between GUNTHER and Randy Orton and teased a feud with the Viper. During this segment, Punk, who later admitted to lying about his travel issues, ambushed his nemesis from behind.

On social media, McIntyre shared the consequences of his latest showdown with the Best in the World. Despite his scars, McIntyre remains in possession of the bracelet featuring the names of CM Punk’s wife AJ Lee and their dog Larry.

This latest attack has led fans to speculate on a potential strap match between McIntyre and CM Punk, possibly at the upcoming WWE Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event on August 31. The event will mark WWE’s first PLE in Germany and take place from the Uber Arena. A WWE SmackDown taping will take place from the Uber Arena on the Friday before Bash In Berlin.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been adversaries throughout 2024 ever since McIntyre took credit for injuring Punk in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Since then, the two have delivered beatdowns upon one another and Punk has cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship a number of times. McIntyre may have won at SummerSlam, but their feud is clearly far from over. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on this deeply personal rivalry unfolding on WWE RAW.