Drew McIntyre Inks Deal With Paradigm Talent Agency

Wrestling fans could soon be seeing much more of WWE’s resident ‘hunk’ Drew McIntyre now that the Scottish Warrior has signed with the Paradigm Talent Agency.

McIntyre’s signing with Paradigm was first reported by Variety though the three-time WWE World Champion will continue to be represented by attorney Brad Small at Fox Rothschild. McIntyre’s name will be put forward by the agency for film and television roles as well as other projects outside the world of professional wrestling.

The Scottish Warrior isn’t the only Superstar to join the Paradigm brand. In June, Drew’s fellow 2024 Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton signed with the talent agency. Some of McIntyre’s enemies are also represented by Paradigm including World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and McIntyre’s mortal foe CM Punk.

McIntyre Out Of The Ring

Though Paradigm will seek out movie and TV roles for Drew McIntyre, the WWE Superstar is already set to make his acting debut later this year. McIntyre will be a part of The Killer’s Game which is set to release in cinemas on September 13. The film stars a veteran assassin (WWE alum Dave Bautista) who must fend off a hit he placed on himself after learning the terminal medical diagnosis he received was incorrect. Terry Crews, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley are attached to the film.

Drew McIntyre has already reached the tops of WWE and now the 39-year-old Superstar is ready to flex his muscles out of the ring. In the meanwhile, McIntyre is suspended from WWE programming due to his Money in the Bank outburst, but Adam Pearce has promised to meet with Paradigm’s newest signing on the July 15, edition of Raw.

