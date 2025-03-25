Drew McIntyre Continues To Tease Something Big Is Happening With The Rock

Drew McIntyre has hinted at significant developments involving himself and The Rock, suggesting a potential storyline or collaboration in the near future. This tease comes amidst McIntyre’s frustration over being excluded from a title match at WrestleMania 41, despite his strong performances throughout 2024. While he won’t be competing for a world championship at this year’s event, the prospect of a storyline with The Rock offers an intriguing alternative.

The Rock’s longstanding admiration for McIntyre, dating back to 2019, appears to be a key factor in this potential alliance. The WWE legend’s support—evidenced by his gift of a sword—indicates a close relationship between the two. This connection has fueled speculation about a significant on-screen interaction or storyline.

In an interview with The Daily Star, McIntyre confirmed that “big things” are on the horizon with The Rock. He emphasized the WWE legend’s consistent support and pointed to the symbolic gesture of the sword as proof of their strong bond, further heightening anticipation for their upcoming interactions.

While appearing on Untapped, McIntyre was asked whether he could share details about his plans with The Rock.

“Guys, certainly not gonna be good. It’s gonna be big. I don’t know when this comes out, but hopefully, we’ll have more information soon.”