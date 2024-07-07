“H-U-N-K In The Bank” – WWE Fans React To Drew McIntyre’s Money In The Bank Win

WWE kicked off its Money In The Bank PLE with a bang, having The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, earn his first Money In The Bank briefcase of his 17-year career. McIntyre’s last interaction with MITB was not a positive one, as he found himself cashed in on at WrestleMania 40 by current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

The WWE Universe has been buzzing since the exceptional Men’s Money In The Bank match, with fans speculating on how long McIntyre will hold onto his briefcase, and if a certain Chicago native will play spoiler for him once again.

What a way to kick off #MITB! pic.twitter.com/qAJYOwfIix — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2024 - Advertisement -

Most fans are thrilled to see Drew McIntyre finally achieve success after a long time and are excited to see what the future holds for the 2024 Mr. Money In The Bank. However, some believe it’s too predictable that he will cash in the MITB tonight and lose.

Backstage after his win, McIntyre got the ceremonial photo with Triple H to make it official.

https://x.com/tripleh/status/1809748230541922393?s=61&t=02Ik4EtueCrq1AKKZl5wAA

Reactions to Drew McIntyre Winning Money in the Bank

- Advertisement -

Here is what some members of the wrestling community have to say:

HELL of a men’s #MITB match.



And the RIGHT winner!@DMcIntyreWWE BOOOOOOOOM! — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) July 6, 2024

Great performances in the MITB men's match and congratulations to @DMcIntyreWWE! Will he cash in tonight on the winner of the @sethrollins vs. @purnishmentmar1 match or maybe on @codyrhodes? — Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) July 6, 2024

So… does Drew McIntyre cash in tonight? And if so, does CM Punk screw him over again? #MITB pic.twitter.com/NYfNePwWNY — Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) July 6, 2024

Drew winning was so expected.



What’s gonna suck is that Punk is gonna cost him once again ?



Waste of a MITB briefcase, but makes sense story wise. It is what it is — Roman Reigns SZN ? (@reigns_era) July 6, 2024

Regardless of what Drew McIntyre ultimately decides to do, winning at MITB would be a great addition to his already impressive resume. Some argue that it would be better for him to wait, but this author is not confident that their advice will be well received by McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is determined to regain the title he won just months ago, regardless of CM Punk’s presence.