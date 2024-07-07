“H-U-N-K In The Bank” – WWE Fans React To Drew McIntyre’s Money In The Bank Win

WWE kicked off its Money In The Bank PLE with a bang, having The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, earn his first Money In The Bank briefcase of his 17-year career. McIntyre’s last interaction with MITB was not a positive one, as he found himself cashed in on at WrestleMania 40 by current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.
The WWE Universe has been buzzing since the exceptional Men’s Money In The Bank match, with fans speculating on how long McIntyre will hold onto his briefcase, and if a certain Chicago native will play spoiler for him once again.
Most fans are thrilled to see Drew McIntyre finally achieve success after a long time and are excited to see what the future holds for the 2024 Mr. Money In The Bank. However, some believe it’s too predictable that he will cash in the MITB tonight and lose.
Backstage after his win, McIntyre got the ceremonial photo with Triple H to make it official.
Reactions to Drew McIntyre Winning Money in the Bank
Here is what some members of the wrestling community have to say:
Regardless of what Drew McIntyre ultimately decides to do, winning at MITB would be a great addition to his already impressive resume. Some argue that it would be better for him to wait, but this author is not confident that their advice will be well received by McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is determined to regain the title he won just months ago, regardless of CM Punk’s presence.