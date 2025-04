Drew McIntyre took a moment out of his Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41 to shoot a quick selfie with his downed opponent Damian Priest in the background. McIntyre began the tradition at last year’s WrestleMania XL.

Still bored at work lol pic.twitter.com/1f0CB1zTqg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 20, 2025