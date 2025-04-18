Drew McIntyre Backs Return of ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme Song

Drew McIntyre has undergone many transformations throughout his WWE career, and fans still fondly remember his ‘Broken Dreams’ theme song. During a WWE World panel, McIntyre was asked what’s preventing him from bringing back the track in question.

“I don’t know the exact reason behind it. I’m not sure if we own it. I know it was Jim Johnston behind it.”

McIntyre shared that he loves the song and “would love to have it back for a big event. With that said, McIntyre said that if the theme was to return, he’d have to make other changes to his entrance.

“I’d probably slow down to a Roman pace with the pace of the song, so it would take me five minutes longer to get to the ring.”

WWE briefly brought back ‘Broken Dreams’ during McIntyre’s introduction at Clash at the Castle 2022, but that marked the last time fans heard the theme. Nevertheless, fans, and McIntyre remain hopeful that the track will be heard on WWE TV once more.