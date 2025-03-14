WWE’s Original Post-WrestleMania 41 Plans For Drew McIntyre Revealed

Drew McIntyre’s past year has been a rollercoaster, marked by significant highs and lows. Now, his focus is on the future, with a feud against Damian Priest seemingly set to culminate at WrestleMania 41.

According to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE originally planned for McIntyre to feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following WrestleMania. However, this plan depends on the outcome of the highly anticipated match between Rhodes and John Cena. If Cena wins the Undisputed WWE Title, the McIntyre vs. Rhodes rivalry is unlikely to materialize, as Meltzer believes a Cena vs. McIntyre program is improbable.

Last year, McIntyre won the WWE World Title from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, only to lose it moments later to Damian Priest. He then entered into a heated feud with CM Punk, which concluded in October inside Hell in a Cell. However, in 2025, McIntyre has been through some struggles.

The top WWE star fell short in winning both the Men’s Royal Rumble and the Elimantion Chamber matches. This prevented him from earning the right to challenge for a World Title at WrestleMania. He has only scored a singles win at a PLE or Saturday Night’s Main Event special since August, which was a win over Sami Zayn.

WWE will present the WrestleMania 41 premium live event on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.